Suspects At Large After Stabbing Rampage In Canada Leaves 10 Dead, 15 Injured

According to Saskatchewan RCMP Rhonda Blackmore, authorities started receiving the first reports of stabbings in the First Nation community before 6 AM. Shortly thereafter, additional reports began to surface. During the attacks, three helicopters from STARS Air Ambulance were dispatched to James Smith Cree Nation.

The events prompted the province of Saskatchewan to issue an emergency alert. The James Smith Cree Nation also declared a state of emergency.

Alerts were later extended to the provinces of Manitoba and Alberta by midday. As law enforcement officials started to search for information surrounding the stabbings, they advised residents to shelter in place and take additional precautions as the suspects were considered armed and dangerous.