Eliza Fletcher Abduction: The Suspect Charged Was Previously Convicted Of Another Kidnapping

Police later identified and arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, a previously convicted kidnapper, after analyzing DNA left on the recovered sandals. Prior to being linked to Fletcher's abduction, Abston had been sentenced to 24 years and 11 years in prison, respectively, for especially aggravated kidnapping and robbery in 2001. At this time, it remains unclear whether he served his full sentences and if the periods of time ran concurrently.

After reviewing the footage, authorities stated that the vehicle had remained stationary in a parking lot for nearly four minutes after the struggle. It then left the scene. An affidavit revealed that the physical evidence, along with witness statements, have led investigators to believe that Eliza "suffered serious injury" and there could be evidence of blood.

Authorities later interviewed a woman who had seen Abston in the time following Fletcher's disappearance. According to her account, he had been vigorously cleaning his vehicle with carpet cleaner and washing his clothes in the sink. She also stated that he had been in a strange mood. Abston is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, September 6, and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond on charges of tampering with evidence and especially aggravated kidnapping

The investigation is still active and Fletcher's whereabouts are unknown at this time.

