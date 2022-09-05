NFL News: Saints Defense Hungry Ahead Of 2022 NFL Season

The New Orleans Saints are in a transitionary period heading into this upcoming NFL season. They are entering the season with a new head coach, and are in their second season without their long-time legendary quarterback.

Growing pains were evident last season without Drew Brees under center. This season, there may similar growing pains on the other side of the ball.

However, the team doesn't expect the defense to be much of an issue. As a matter of fact, New Orleans' defense is primed for a big season, and feel as if they have a point to prove to the rest of the league.