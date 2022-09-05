Jeanette McCurdy To Appear In Bombshell Interview On 'Red Table Talk'

Being the only daughter and youngest of four children, Jennette was forced into acting by her mother at the age of 6. This was to fulfill her mother's dreams of being a famous actor even though Jennette was shy and her acting career provided financial aid for the family. When McCurdy was 10, Debbie started bleaching her hair and whitening her teeth. At 11, she taught her how to resist calories which created an eating disorder.

According to Dailymail, at age 14, Jennette got a role as Sam Puckett in iCarly while struggling with anorexia. Since then, Debbie conducted vaginal and breast exams on her and insisted on being present while she showers till she was 17. After Debbie died in 2013, the 21-year-old rebelled and started having sex, experimenting with alcohol, and binge eating. The actress struggled with bulimia and a dependency on alcohol for years. In 2018, she was able to recover from her eating disorder with the help of therapy. Jennette also quit acting and shared she was "embarrassed" by the past sitcoms.