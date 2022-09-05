Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy will make an appearance in a bombshell interview on Red Table Talk. The watch series on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook will show the director talking about her memoir I'm Glad My Mum Died.
Jeanette McCurdy To Appear In Bombshell Interview On 'Red Table Talk'
About Jennette's Recently Published Memoir
The September 7th episode of Red Table Talk will feature Jennette discussing her memoir, I'm Glad My Mum Died, with Jada, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris. In the upcoming episode, the iCarly alum will open up about the contents of her memoir which describes her childhood emotional and physical abuse by her late mother. The book also includes the years of manipulation, exploitation, and childhood trauma. Jennette also wrote about her journey to healing after her mother's death. The singer lost her mother, Debra McCurdy to cancer in 2013.
Sharing Details About Childhood Abuse
Being the only daughter and youngest of four children, Jennette was forced into acting by her mother at the age of 6. This was to fulfill her mother's dreams of being a famous actor even though Jennette was shy and her acting career provided financial aid for the family. When McCurdy was 10, Debbie started bleaching her hair and whitening her teeth. At 11, she taught her how to resist calories which created an eating disorder.
According to Dailymail, at age 14, Jennette got a role as Sam Puckett in iCarly while struggling with anorexia. Since then, Debbie conducted vaginal and breast exams on her and insisted on being present while she showers till she was 17. After Debbie died in 2013, the 21-year-old rebelled and started having sex, experimenting with alcohol, and binge eating. The actress struggled with bulimia and a dependency on alcohol for years. In 2018, she was able to recover from her eating disorder with the help of therapy. Jennette also quit acting and shared she was "embarrassed" by the past sitcoms.
Finding Out About Her Biological Father
After Debbie's death, the writer's father, Mark McCurdy revealed he was not the biological father of Jennette and two of her brothers. He shared that the children were a result of an affair. The singer was able to meet her biological father who revealed he was aware of everything and explained the custody battle which prevented him from seeing them when they were young. Jennette also wrote about the lack of answers and how she feels about the shocking news in her memoir.
Jennette's Experiences In Nickelodeon
The 30-year-old talked about her friendship with co-star Miranda Cosgrove during iCarly in 2007. She shared that even after the series, Cosgrove supported her while she recovered from her eating disorder and followed her to meet her biological father. She shared they have drifted recently although Cosgrove commented on her memoir in an interview. Jennette's relationship with Ariana Grande was different.
Per Popsugar, the actress admitted to being jealous of Ariana Grande during Sam & Cat when rehearsals were rescheduled due to Ariana's busy schedule in the music industry.
Jennette also shared she was allegedly given $300k by Nickelodeon to prevent her from bringing up her experiences at the network. She claims they included inappropriate touching, wearing bikinis on screen, and giving alcohol to underage.