Carrie Underwood has impressive discipline from fitness and food to how she prepares for her shows.

It’s no secret that the 39-year-old country superstar is passionate about staying healthy through exercise and nutrition (her super-toned body is proof!). And in a recent interview with Audacy, she revealed that she is just as committed to concert preparations.

Underwood has a pre-show ritual that she sticks to every concert day, and much of it involves food. Read the details below.