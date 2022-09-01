Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Glamorous Side In A Plunging Dress

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus at 29 years of age, is a megastar across the board and is known as one of the leading pop singers of her era. While she may have made her name as the star of Hannah Montana, those days are long behind her, and these days, the Tennessee native is known more for being a provocateur that pushes boundaries and lives on the edge.

With more than 181 million followers on her Instagram account alone, she is arguably one of the biggest celebrities on the site! And even though Miley is a very public celebrity, there is still lots about her that fans are only beginning to find out!

Miley's style is a bundle of paradoxes - one moment she is the princess of grunge in boots and tank tops, and the next moment she is all glammed up and belle of the ball. For this look, Miley chooses a definitive route with a look that is reminiscent of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and Miley has the look down from tresses to heels. In a gorgeous, floor-length gold and black dress, Miley is coiffed to perfection and giving serious glamour that would make Jean Harlow do a double take. With her blonde hair curled to the hilt, minimal makeup, and black stilettos, Cyrus can thank her glam squad for presenting a look that is chic and on-trend. This one was definitely a winner according to her fans!

When A Queen Of Pop Met The Queen

According to many, Miley is one of the queens of pop, but there was a time when even Miley met true royalty and was expected to bow down. At the time, Miley was more excited about meeting another queen of pop, Lady Gaga, and she allegedly forgot to properly bow before the Queen of England, but who can blame Miley for being nervous? It's not normal for anyone to meet a real queen!

Count Her Tattoos If You Can!

Miley has a slew of tattoos all over her body, but few people know how many she actually has and even where. Allegedly, she has approximately 14, but that number could change by the time this reaches print!

Miley Is Richer Than Her Father!

Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was one of the biggest stars of the 90s, but even his millions pale in comparison to his daughter's wealth, and even as a teenager she earned more than $50 million, an amount that placed her well over her father at the time. We are sure Billy is proud of his daughter for getting all the checks!

