Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Glamorous Side In A Plunging Dress

Miley Cyrus at 29 years of age, is a megastar across the board and is known as one of the leading pop singers of her era. While she may have made her name as the star of Hannah Montana, those days are long behind her, and these days, the Tennessee native is known more for being a provocateur that pushes boundaries and lives on the edge.

With more than 181 million followers on her Instagram account alone, she is arguably one of the biggest celebrities on the site! And even though Miley is a very public celebrity, there is still lots about her that fans are only beginning to find out!