So, maybe the fact that people don't think of LeBron as a scorer is just a testament to his greatness. I mean, he averages 27 points per game, but people remember him for the rebounds, the playmaking, the chase-down blocks, and whatnot.

Whether you believe LeBron is the greatest player or not is not for debate right here. But few people could debate that James is the most complete player of all time. He doesn't play defense anymore because his offensive production takes a big chunk of his energy, but he checks all the other boxes.

So, history will tell where we rank James when we talk about the all-time great scorers, but he definitely deserves a spot on the podium.