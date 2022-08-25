Olivia Wilde Turns Heads In Long Red Dress!

Olivia Wilde brings the complete package of brains and beauty that have made her a name in Hollywood for many years. As an actress, she has always delivered in her roles, connecting with fans, whether on The O.C. or House.

Never one to rest on her laurels, she has branched out as a performer into directing and has already made great inroads in the role. Now that she has expanded her artistic palette, it seems as if the sky is the limit. At only 38 years of age, her career is only really getting started, and her 4.2 million followers on Instagram know that they can get the latest on her projects through her social media presence there.

In addition to her posts, she also releases tidbits on what to expect in her latest directorial duties. Now and then, they get a few Wilde facts that they did not even know before. And, of course, fashion!