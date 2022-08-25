Olivia Wilde Turns Heads In Long Red Dress!

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde brings the complete package of brains and beauty that have made her a name in Hollywood for many years. As an actress, she has always delivered in her roles, connecting with fans, whether on The O.C. or House.

Never one to rest on her laurels, she has branched out as a performer into directing and has already made great inroads in the role. Now that she has expanded her artistic palette, it seems as if the sky is the limit. At only 38 years of age, her career is only really getting started, and her 4.2 million followers on Instagram know that they can get the latest on her projects through her social media presence there.

In addition to her posts, she also releases tidbits on what to expect in her latest directorial duties. Now and then, they get a few Wilde facts that they did not even know before. And, of course, fashion!

Olivia Beguiles In Gorgeous Floor-Length Dress

Olivia Wilde has the body to pull off just about any look, so it makes sense that she makes the most of it in a body-hugging ruby red dress with the actress and director looking like an absolute bombshell.

This is the look that keeps on giving, and Olivia gave her fans everything they wanted and more! From the hair to the hemlines, this was a night for the ages, and Olivia stole the night with a stellar ensemble. Her team of stylists truly outdid themselves with this captivating look!

The Last Name Is An Alias

Olivia Wilde
Although Wilde is a great last name, it must be noted that it is not Olivia's real one. When she entered the business, she decided to adopt a stage name, and in honor of the famous playwright Oscar Wilde, she incorporated his namesake into her own, and the rest is Hollywood history! It is definitely the tribute that keeps on giving!

Olivia Was Married To Royalty!

Olivia Wilde
So many young girls dreams of marrying a prince, but Olivia actually did it! When she was only 19 years old, she eloped and married Italian prince Tao Ruspoli, whom she divorced after eight years.

Olivia Worked While Pregnant

Olivia Wilde
When she was pregnant with her first child, she decided to shoot anyway, working while eight months pregnant on The Lazarus Effect. So, in a way, her son Otis made his movie debut too!

