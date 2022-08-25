Gunman Allegedly Fatally Shoots Girlfriend While Aiming For Her Ex-Boyfriend

According to the charging affidavit, Elliott and her ex-boyfriend had been arguing outside a 7-Eleven in Daytona Beach on Tuesday morning. After the argument concluded, Elliott reportedly called Keene, her current boyfriend. Shortly after that, he arrived at the location with a gun and shot Elliott. Eyewitnesses said that they had heard a gunshot at that time.

During the altercation, Keene was on the phone with another person. Police arrived at the scene after an anonymous caller contacted authorities and stated they had heard a gunshot and a woman saying she had been shot. Eyewitnesses also stated that they had seen a man, who was later identified as Keene, running away from the crime scene and making his way through a complex's parking lot.

Upon arrival, they saw Elliott lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. She was later transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where she died of her injuries.