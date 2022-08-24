Top 15 Celebrity Minidress Moments, And How They Stay In Shape

Celebrities and public figures often have their schedules packed full, but these stars know how to come correct in stunning mini dresses. Whether attending dinner at a high-end restaurant, going to a party or attending a star-studded event, posing for the covers of famous magazines, or simply lounging at home, these gorgeous women have a knack for showing up in attention-grabbing mini dresses.

These stars have top-notch taste in fashion and super fit bodies that show the benefits of keeping in shape. Find out more about their top mini dress moments, how they stay in shape and your best minidress inspiration below!