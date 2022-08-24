Top 15 Celebrity Minidress Moments, And How They Stay In Shape

Hailey Bieber
 Celebrities and public figures often have their schedules packed full, but these stars know how to come correct in stunning mini dresses. Whether attending dinner at a high-end restaurant, going to a party or attending a star-studded event, posing for the covers of famous magazines, or simply lounging at home, these gorgeous women have a knack for showing up in attention-grabbing mini dresses.

These stars have top-notch taste in fashion and super fit bodies that show the benefits of keeping in shape. Find out more about their top mini dress moments, how they stay in shape and your best minidress inspiration below!

Zendaya 

Zendaya is the talk of the town when it comes to flawless acting skills, stunning figures, and great fashion styles. The actress always leaves fans stunned at her fabulous outfits and jaw-dropping figure. In one of Zendaya's Instagram uploads, the actress sizzled in an off-shoulder brown puff-sleeve minidress.

The long-sleeved silk mini-dress displayed her trim shoulders and toned legs. Zendaya has managed to maintain her svelte figure by being dedicated to her workout routine and being a long-time vegetarian, according to Cosmopolitan.

Hailey Bieber

 

The second on the list is Hailey Bieber, who does not hesitate to slip her trim figure in various sizzling dresses. Sometime in June, the model rocked a pink spaghetti strap bodycon corset mini dress highlighting her captivating cleavage and long legs. According to Beauty Crew, Hailey Indulges in an endless variety of exercises and eats a well-balanced meal.

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes knows she has a drop-dead figure and is not shy of showcasing it on social media. The Riverdale star took to Instagram to share a captivating snap posing in a royal blue off-shoulder ruched mini dress. The singer flaunted her gorgeous figure while posing on a couch. To stay toned and in shape, Camila sticks to her workout routine according to Eatthis, and enjoys a massage as a reward.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa knows how to merge her singing career with fashion perfectly. Despite being busy with her music career, Lipa always made time to work out and maintain her gorgeous hot figure.

The singer posted a snap on Instagram rocking a black spaghetti strap satin mini dress. Lipa's toned and captivating legs were on full display, and the dress gave a peek at her fabulous cleavage. According to Cosmopolitan, the singer keeps her workout interesting and eats whole foods.

Beyonce

 

It goes beyond saying that American singer and music icon, Beyonce, slays any outfit she slips her svelte figure into. In one of The Lion King star's Instagram uploads, she rocked a colorful body-hugging minidress which showed her enviable curves and jaw-dropping physique. The dress had touches of orange, yellow and blue and gave a clear view of her enticing and fit figure. Per Glamour, Beyonce engages in full body workouts and maintains a clean diet

Lizzo

First on the list is Lizzo. Whether rocking a minidress on stage or posing for an at-home glam snap, the singer knows how to capture attention in a minidress.

Earlier in March, Lizzo flaunted her luscious curves in a blue minidress with furry details and a sweetheart neckline. The star is very confident in her body and has been consistently working on her fitness for five years. According to Women's Health, she loves a good mix of cardio and strength training.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling definitely knows how to style a mini dress. In her latest minidress moment, the multitalented star had jaws dropping as she strutted the streets of New York earlier this week in a stunning lilac mini dress and white heels. She definitely knows how to work those legs, and per Today, walking is one of Kaling’s favorite forms of cardio.

Yara Shahidi

The talented actress and model Yara Shahidi has a knack for showing up looking totally confident in mini dresses. A social media upload shows the Grown-ish star flaunting her toned limbs in a strapless snakeskin dress and matching stilettos. Per Elle, self-love is so important to her. 

Lili Reinhart 

Aside from being a super talented actress, Lili Reinhart has also got a gorgeous body which she flaunts in stunning minidresses. The star rocked a black floral print minidress while posing for Glamour. According to Health Yogi, although the actress used to do only treadmills, she started working out with a trainer and does workouts at the gym.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum surely brings her A-game to an event. Earlier this month, the gorgeous model, Tv host and business woman showed up to a star-studded event in a pink one-shoulder minidress and matching stilettos. Per Women's Health, the former Victoria’s Secret model has fruits and veggies packed diet and exercises every day.

Sydney Sweeney

At the sound of the name, Sydney Sweeney, what comes to mind is an actress with a unique charisma. Recently, she placed Instagram on high-level vibration when she posted a photograph of herself from the recent HCA Awards.

She was captured in an off-the-shoulder minidress which kept her cleavage and toned thighs on display. According to Rachael Attard, Sydney has no major restrictions on food. Rather, she stays hydrated and does workouts like yoga, boxing, and cardio to stay fit.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is an American actress and singer who recently made a statement in a pink minidress that kept her cleavage and thighs on display. She stamped the Barbie look in pink block heels. Per Shape, her approach to staying fit is working out, staying hydrated, and eating healthy meals.

Keke Palmer

Multi-talented star Keke Palmer has an incredible figure which she flaunts unapologetically. She recently troubled the word "B-EA-U-T-Y" looking exquisite in a string-hand red mini dress. 

In an interview with WH, she revealed that prioritizing self care, meditation and workout has been her secret to fitness.

Julianne Hough

How does one dish out fierce gorgeousness yet in a subtle way? Professional dancer Julianne Hough served hot looks for dessert. In the Glam pics, she wore a white-mini kimono on a black minidress and see-through net pants. Jacked Gorilla noted that staying active, constant hydration and a balanced diet plan is the secret for her.

Rebel Wilson

No one rocks it better at 42 than the Bridesmaid's star, Rebel Wilson. Her looks mock the age figure. She constantly keeps her followers' mouths in a wow shape, and yet again, she did, dripping beauty in a black with white stripes mini dress. Per Eatthis, her subtle workout routine, which includes running, skipping and hiking is a huge contributor to her fit body.

