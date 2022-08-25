Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Blue Dress

Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Geri Green

Alexandra Daddario stunned while twirling around in a classy and printed minidress recently. The HBO actress dazzled her Instagram followers while spinning around her bedroom as she showcased a summery and figure-hugging sundress from designer Dior - the French brand has been getting plenty of press on Alexandra's social media this year, including her high-profile appearance at the Dior Paris Fashion Show.

Stunning with a makeup look to begin with, the 36-year-old wowed her fans in a trio of photos, tagging the Kylie Jenner-adored brand and gaining over 1 million likes.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Saints Could Be In On Mike Gesicki From Dolphins

Joe Rogan Slams Hollywood As Hypocritical On Guns

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Russell Westbrook And Talen Horton-Tucker To Utah

'Washington Post' Slams Joe Biden Over Forgiving Some Student Debt

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Deal Sends Myles Turner, Buddy Hield To Charlotte

Talking Cupcakes Amid Stardom

Daddario is active on both Instagram and Twitter - the latter got attention as she was profiled by Schon in 2021.

"I feel like I've been lacking on Twitter the last couple of years, but I mean, with that cupcake one… It was probably 2:00 AM, and I was laying in the living room trying to eat a cupcake that was meant for a child — and I shouldn't have been eating his cupcake," she said, adding:

"And I went in the fridge and got icing all over my nose and I was just like, this is ridiculous. Why do we make these? Just make cakes. Like, these are hard to eat. You can't cut them. There's too much icing on them — shall I go on? So, that's where these come from — just real life."

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Life Isn't Always Private

The Aerie ambassador, now influencing for both the clothing label and activewear brand Alo Yoga, noted her fame. She continued:

"Sometimes I write little weird things, or what's on my mind. I obviously try to stay somewhat private, but I've become less private, to be honest. I think that things have sort of been swinging in that direction as we become more and more accustomed to social media. I really don't force it. If something doesn't feel right, then I don't post it."

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Living Her Best Life

Alexandra is now enjoying married life with producer husband Andrew Form - the couple honeymooned across the U.S. this year, including locations such as Hawaii.

Keeping Zen

Mentioning Form as she spoke to Byrdie about staying zen, Alexandra revealed a little piece of self-care. The Baywatch bombshell stated:

"I've tried to get into meditation more. I've also focused on connecting with people. It's about not letting people into your life who don't serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open. And I have a wonderful partner who's helped me throughout this reopening journey. I feel very lucky, having someone to go through it with."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.