Miley Cyrus Goes Retro In A Minidress

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Miley Cyrus is the pop star that keeps on giving and giving! Time after time, the 29-year-old superstar has shocked and surprised her fans with actions and new looks that keep everyone guessing. No matter what she does and where she goes, her fans are always intrigued about what she is doing next and will seemingly follow her anywhere!

Case in point? Miley has more than 181 million people as followers on Instagram, and even one of her posts is seen by millions as soon as she uploads it. How many people can say that?! Not many! But just when you think you know everything about the media darling, there's more!

The Latest

NFL News: Bills Trade OL Cody Ford To Arizona Cardinals

Stephen A. Smith And Kendrick Perkins Call Out, Mock Kevin Durant

Becoming A Serial Killer: How Elmer Wayne Henley Was Shaped By Relationship With Notorious 'Candy Man'

NFL News: Former Patriot James White Confident In New England's Offense

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan Explains Why He's So Excited About 49ers' Trey Lance

Miley Cyrus

Miley has never been afraid to go where no pop divas have gone before, whether throur music or look! ging back the best (or some might say the most daring) parts of 80s fashion, she took on the decade with a skin-tight cut-out dress that gives serious Pretty Woman vibes.

Just like American's Sweetheart of yesteryear, Julia Roberts, Miley is striking a pose all her own in this pink number with cut-outs that exposes her signature tattoos and toned arms and legs. Not many could pull off this look or even attempt it, but Miley has not a care in the world, and this bravado is what sets her apart from mere mortals as well as other pop divas!

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Miley Was A Born Giver

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 1092671

The mantra "it is better to give than receive" has clearly stuck with Miley after all these years. Not only is she one of pop's richest acts, but she is also among the most generous. Not only does she have her own charitable foundation, but she gives to many charities every year and considers herself lucky to be able to do so!

When she was still a kid, she would take gifts that fans would throw on stage to her father and then give them to hospitals in the community. The girl has heart and lots of it!

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Miley Supports The Queer Community

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 564025

That tattoo you see on Miley's finger? Well, it was done in support of gay people everywhere. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she uses her fame as a platform to support everyone living under the umbrella!

Miley, The Failed Vegetarian!

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 487966

It seems every girl has to have a vice, and Miley's seems to be meat! Although she has tried numerous times, the pop singer and actress has yet to commit to that vegan life!

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.