Miley Cyrus Goes Retro In A Minidress

Miley Cyrus is the pop star that keeps on giving and giving! Time after time, the 29-year-old superstar has shocked and surprised her fans with actions and new looks that keep everyone guessing. No matter what she does and where she goes, her fans are always intrigued about what she is doing next and will seemingly follow her anywhere!

Case in point? Miley has more than 181 million people as followers on Instagram, and even one of her posts is seen by millions as soon as she uploads it. How many people can say that?! Not many! But just when you think you know everything about the media darling, there's more!