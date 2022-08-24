Posthumous Photos Post On Web Years After Runaway Teen Shauna Maynard Found Dead in Las Vegas

The dark and deep web have added bizarre aspects to the lives of murderers and serial killers. Spice Works says, "The dark web is a subsegment of the deep web that can only be accessed with special tools, such as the Tor browser. While the deep web is chiefly used for legitimate day-to-day online activities, the dark web is mainly anonymous and known as a haven for conducting illegal transactions."

"Don't F**ck With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer" is a Netflix documentary about an unsuspecting murderer who is snuffing the life out of more than cats. The docu-series showcases a website, once on the dark web, titled Zambian Meat -- a cannibalism site -- dedicated to those who desired to be murdered and then eaten by other human beings. It eventually linked authorities to the killer. Something equally sinister became a part of Maynard's case.

According to Front Page Detectives, someone claimed in 2015 on a site on the deep web titled 4chan to be Maynard's killer after posting pictures of a supposedly deceased Maynard. The mystery writer also claimed to have murdered several other girls. The police believe the photos are a hoax.