Posthumous Photos Post On Web Years After Runaway Teen Shauna Maynard Found Dead in Las Vegas

A runaway teen is often treated as disposable. There was a time when police didn't utilize many resources to search for the youth who voluntarily left home. Rarely is the troubled soul shrouded in mystery and intrigue and thought about for years, let alone decades later.
As technology develops, so does the story of runaway Shauna Maynard who was reported missing on December 31, 1997, and later found dead of gunshot wounds on the side of a Las Vegas road. What should the authorities consider a hoax, and is there an actual serial killer in the area are the questions surrounding Maynard's murder. Her story contains more than intrigue. It involves elusive tips and introduces the discussion of the deep and dark web.