Soaking up the sun as she flaunted her toned legs and abs, plus her signature porcelain skin, Daddario showcased her fit figure with a caption shouting out Aerie. The actress wrote: "Things we learned today: paddle boarding is harder than it looks. At least we got to be twins for a day in matching @aerie suits 🌊 @catdaddario #AerieREAL #AeriePartner."

In a statement, Daddario gushed over the apparel label: "I believe in being comfortable in our own skin, not putting pressure on ourselves or the way that we look and accepting ourselves as we are. I think it's so wonderful that Aerie is a brand that doesn't photoshop their models, and they promote just being yourself and being confident and comfortable in your own skin."