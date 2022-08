Before the sixth season of the Netflix reality series, Jason Oppenheim was open about his co-star Christine leaving. However, he said he was not worried about Christine leaving and did not think her departure would negatively affect the show.

"I always follow my agents' leads, and I always want them to do what's best for them," the Oppenheim Group co-founder revealed.

He added, "I know she's starting her [own] thing, and I've supported her in that."

The 45-year-old also included that he trusts that Christine is making the best decision for herself and has his support.

"I always think [my agents] are capable of making their own decisions," he continued. "I'll advise and support, but I would never get upset at anyone for leaving. I want the best for Christine. If she thinks that's best, then I support that."