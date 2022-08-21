Brie Larson Shows Off Her Toned Beach Body In A Bikini!

32-year-old actress, musician, and filmmaker Brie Larson has been in the movie industry for the past 24 years, and she's been making waves ever since. The actress' first appearance was in 1998 when she was eight years old, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno comedy sketch.

She has since continued to rise in her career, especially as the star of Captain Marvel. She has received various awards, including a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.