Dr. Ricardo Cruciani Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Patients Hangs Himself

When a loved one is murdered and no remains exist for the family to honor, many believe there's no closure. How crucial is closure to a victim of sexual abuse? Will the suicide of Cruciani be an obstacle in his victims' healing process?

Healthyplace.com: For her traumatic wounds to heal, the victim of abuse requires closure - one final interaction with her tormentor in which he, hopefully, acknowledges his misbehavior and even tenders an apology. Fat chance. Few abusers - especially if they are narcissistic -- are amenable to such weakling pleasantries. More often, the abused are left to wallow in a poisonous stew of misery, self-pity, and self-recrimination.

Surviving victims in cases like Cruciani's always seem to be women looking for closure. Cruciani didn't detour his female victims' closure. Although the disgraced neurologist killed himself, the options for the patients he assaulted are endless -- therapy, new friendships, family, worship. He created sexual assault victims in the final chapters of his life and wrote an ending he deemed suitable for himself. The victims have the possibility of helping other sufferers of abuse and will write their endings. Cruciani only robs his female victims of what they allow.

Cruciani was scheduled to be sentenced next month, facing life in prison.