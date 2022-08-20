Dr. Ricardo Cruciani Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Patients Hangs Himself

People trust physicians because they take an oath to be professional. Doctors vow to never put themselves in an advantageous position with some of the most vulnerable people they treat. When discussing sexual assault by doctors on patients, using the word "patients" would be inclusive of men. Of course, men are sexually assaulted, perhaps by doctors, but the most vulnerable targets are frequently women and children.
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani is a neurologist accused of sexually assaulting six female patients during his stint at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City in 2012, per People.com. He overlooked his vows and was selective in his violations. No men filed any complaints against the doctor.