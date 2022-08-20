Dr. Ricardo Cruciani Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Patients Hangs Himself

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani police photo
People trust physicians because they take an oath to be professional. Doctors vow to never put themselves in an advantageous position with some of the most vulnerable people they treat. When discussing sexual assault by doctors on patients, using the word "patients" would be inclusive of men. Of course, men are sexually assaulted, perhaps by doctors, but the most vulnerable targets are frequently women and children.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani is a neurologist accused of sexually assaulting six female patients during his stint at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City in 2012, per People.com. He overlooked his vows and was selective in his violations. No men filed any complaints against the doctor.

The Power In Pain

Male doctor writing in front of prescription bottles in white lab coat
Dr. Cruciani, 68, over-prescribed pain medication to his female patients. When they would contact him for more drugs, he would use the prescriptions as dangling shiny objects, leverage over his victims, in exchange for sexual obedience.

Another Way Out

A running shower
Seeking escape from punishment for sex crimes isn't uncommon. All will be exposed, and the accused friends and family will hear the salacious details. Sexual assault is embarrassing. That's why it's usually in secret.

Like sex offender Jeffrey Epstein before him, Dr. Cruciani was found dead from suicide. Authorities reported the doctor hanged himself in a Riker's Island shower on August 15, 2022.

Terrie Phoenix, one of Cruciani's victims who testified in his criminal trial, told The Washington Post: "I take comfort knowing he now faces another judge," reports say.

Bad-Side Manner

Woman holding up #METOO sign
It all began for these women with the stroking of the hair by the doctor, leading to "uncomfortably tight hugs," stated the prosecutor.

The Importance Of Closure

Paper in typewriter with words "the end.," typed.
When a loved one is murdered and no remains exist for the family to honor, many believe there's no closure. How crucial is closure to a victim of sexual abuse? Will the suicide of Cruciani be an obstacle in his victims' healing process?

Healthyplace.com: For her traumatic wounds to heal, the victim of abuse requires closure - one final interaction with her tormentor in which he, hopefully, acknowledges his misbehavior and even tenders an apology. Fat chance. Few abusers - especially if they are narcissistic -- are amenable to such weakling pleasantries. More often, the abused are left to wallow in a poisonous stew of misery, self-pity, and self-recrimination.

Surviving victims in cases like Cruciani's always seem to be women looking for closure. Cruciani didn't detour his female victims' closure. Although the disgraced neurologist killed himself, the options for the patients he assaulted are endless -- therapy, new friendships, family, worship. He created sexual assault victims in the final chapters of his life and wrote an ending he deemed suitable for himself. The victims have the possibility of helping other sufferers of abuse and will write their endings. Cruciani only robs his female victims of what they allow.

Cruciani was scheduled to be sentenced next month, facing life in prison.

