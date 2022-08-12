Anna Kendrick Flaunts Her Curves In Swimsuit

Anna Kendrick is an Oscar and Tony-nominated actress known for a wide variety of appearances on both the small screen and silver screen that have cemented her unofficial status as an 'American Sweetheart.'

Her star rose once she starred opposite George Clooney, and it has been coming up roses ever since! Adept at handling comedic or dramatic roles, there seems to be nothing this 36-year-old cannot do! With a slew of upcoming features on her slate and a penchant for hamming it up on her Instagram account for her 21.7 million fans, Anna aims to please and rarely misses!

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.