'The View' Surprised Audience with a 30-minute Off-Camera Chat with All-Women Panelists

The View's all-women panel opened up like never before. In a shocking 30-minute chat, they got up, close and personal with their audience, answering their most relatable questions. The tape wasn't recorded for the show, instead, it was meant to be a treat for their loyal viewers where the hosts bared it all, as revealed by an insider to The Sun.

An insider shared, "The hosts continued to have a very long talk with the audience that was very up close and personal." The co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, covered a range of topics including relationships, life struggles, career changes, and celebrity crushes. A specific question triggered interesting responses from the panelists and it was which special guest (that appeared on the show) gave them goosebumps. Griffin and Hostin admitted crushing over Michael Douglas whose 'energy and charisma' bowled them over.

Meanwhile, Behar and Goldberg quipped their crushes were 'dead'. The 81-year-old comedian, however, later mentioned that she finds Robert De Niro 'hot' as there was "nothing hotter than a 79-year-old having a baby." Haines on the other hand, confessed that she has been gushing over Idris Elba, adding that he was her favorite guest on the show.

After discussing their crushes, the panelists moved on to another hot topic when a struggling 25-year-old sought advice from the women panelists if she should move to another state for a new job because she was being treated unfairly among men in her position. The insider shared, "This topic prompted all the hosts to weigh in and share their opinions since they seemed concerned for the young adult." The insider added, "The hosts engaged with the audience member for a good 10 minutes and they started taking sides- her side or her mother's side who was seated next to her...The audience was shocked at how invested the hosts were in helping people and how much time they dedicated to giving advice."

The Q and A session 'seemed never-ending' until Behar wrapped up the conversation by answering a question on whether pursuing comedy in one's 40s was too late. She confessed that it was the same age her journey into the genre began and while her first show went well, she bombed the second one. "Joy wasn't scared to confess that people threw popcorn at her during one of her stand-up gigs," the insider disclosed. "She also said that this one venue in Catskills, New York, is notorious for people just walking out because it's a free venue, so she said she doesn't like to perform there."

Behar is among the only OG hosts that survived since the show first premiered in 1997. In an emotional episode, the comedian shared what she would miss if she ever left the show. "When I leave this show, it will not be because I'm worried about my future. It'll be because I will miss my friends. That's basically it," reported Deadline.