When Kanye West Revealed His Advice to Daughter North West About 'Never Selling The Company'

Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West have gained even more popularity since the release of her dad’s album, Vultures. West and his daughter are known to have a tight bond with each other. Although her parents are navigating co-parenting, it hasn’t in any manner stopped West from always making time for his little girl no matter what. As per a 2022 article by E! Online, West had but one important piece of advice for the rising star.

In a conversation with Fox News’Tucker Carlson, West recounted his fond exchange with his oldest daughter. Do note this was shortly before the divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian that took place shortly after the interview. Almost all of West’s kids are passionate about Basketball among other sports.

West’s oldest daughter is one of the four who is known to be pretty amazing at it. The Flashing Lights remembered the day he helped her work on her skills with the sport. He said, “North likes basketball. I’m going to come and practice with her every day. I’m also going to pick the other coaches that work with her.”

The rapper’s comments insinuate gestures of a loving father who wants what’s best for her. On that note, he continued to recall an observation: “When North snatches the ball out of a girl twice her size…” He paused briefly and revealed what he told her, “I tell her, ‘Don’t let anyone take anything from you ever."

He adds, "Don’t let anyone take anything from our family.” West in great seriousness added, “Don’t let anyone take our company. Always protect your brothers and sisters.” The gravity of West’s profound words echoed something he pointed out in a previous interview with ABC News earlier that year in September.

West said, “I’m saying stuff to North like, ‘Never let anyone take anything from you. Protect your little brothers and sisters. Protect the family. Never let anyone take our company.” He went on to explain his reasoning behind his advice. He elaborates saying, “I’m literally saying this to her because I realize she’s one of the people in the family that will make sure that no one ever takes our company, no one ever takes what me and Kim have built with both of our brands and the brands that we’re building.”

Well, one thing’s for certain: West and Kardashian’s oldest daughter has the same sophisticated and hard-working drive as her parents. The soon-to-be-teen has already made an appearance on her mother’s reality television series and is a favorite.

She’s also a budding TikTok star and a brilliant painter. Furthermore, her appearance in her dad’s video leaves room for speculation about what her future career might look like, Regardless, she’s going to do amazing in whatever ambition she chooses to embark on, with the wholehearted support of her family and fans.