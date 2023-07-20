Ice Spice Recalls 'Amazing' Time With Taylor Swift During 'Karma' Collaboration: "She’s So Humble"

Isis Naija Gaston, professionally known as Ice Spice shared a touching tale about how she and Swift's collaboration on a remix of the Midnight's song Karma came to be in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

Ice Spice recollected, "I was home, and my manager called me and was like, 'Oh, Taylor wants you on a record.' And I'm like, 'Taylor?'" adding, "And he usually would just text me anything, right? So I'm like, 'OK.'"

Also Read: Taylor Swift Smashes Record as 1st Female Artist in History With 4 Albums on Billboard’s Top 10

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Scarnici

The performer admitted to Lowe, "I was having a terrible day. I was crying all morning because I was just so mad at something, and then he called me with that news," she said, adding "And then I cried more because it was good news."

Ice Spice said her time in the studio with her was "amazing." "We went to the studio, and she's so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she outside waiting for me," she revealed. "I'm like, 'Why is Taylor Swift outside?' Like, 'Taylor, what are you doing here?' So she's great. She's so funny." Since her collaboration with the Grammy Award winner, Ice Spice stated, "We text all the time. She is f---ing hilarious. I'm not going to lie. She's the funniest person ever."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: The Story Behind Taylor Swift’s ‘Innocent’ & Its Link To Kanye West as She Forgives The Rapper

According to People, the rapper appeared on stage as a surprise during Swift's Eras Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey a few hours after the remix was made available. Ice Spice's biggest performances to date occurred the following two nights. The musician had an unmatched experience performing with Swift and playing in front of more spectators than ever before. "Her show was amazing, and I'm just so grateful. Like 200,000 people, I think we performed for," she revealed.

"Can you believe that? I did a stadium show before an arena. That was nuts. I'm not going to lie," Ice Spice informed Lowe. She said how she looked out into the crowd and saw "little lights twinkling," adding that "the roar that you hear in a Taylor Swift show is unmatched — I don't think I've ever heard that."

Also Read: When Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Cried Backstage After the Infamous Kanye West Speech During 2009 VMAs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Before joining Swift for their collaboration at the end of the concert, Ice Spice "tried to watch the show" from the audience. "I was like, 'No one's going to notice me. They're paying attention to whatever,'" she remarked. "So, I'm standing there trying to be low-key, and then this 7-year-old girl screams my name."

According to Billboard, Swift gushed about Ice Spice earlier this year, admitting that she was a great fan of her music even before they collaborated. She revealed, "What she didn't know at the time is that when I was training for the tour, I was listening to pretty much exclusively just her music every single day." She further added, "So we immediately went into the studio and I just not only fell in love with her but just decided she's the entire future."

References:

https://people.com/ice-spice-says-taylor-swift-waited-outside-recording-studio-to-meet-her-7562931

https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/ice-spice-karma-taylor-swift-friendship-1235374632/

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Some Taylor Swift Fans Are Feeling Spooked by the Vinyl Copies of Her Latest Album

Taylor Swift Subtly Altered Another Lyric in Controversial ‘Better Than Revenge’ and No One Realized