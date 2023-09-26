Taylor Swift Once Complained Her Love Life 'Lacked' Crazy Gestures, So Travis Kelce Did This

In a recently rediscovered interview from 2012 with Extra, Taylor Swift remarked that after being repeatedly disappointed by guys, she settled for the bare minimum. She said during the interview, "Nobody does anything crazy to get my attention as far as guys. Like, I can’t remember, so I guess there hasn’t been anything. Which is good, so it’s, like, easier, the bar is set really low for anyone I date in the future to come in and be, like, a great guy. I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you exist? This is so crazy!" per Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Here are All Celebs and NFL Stars Rooting for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance

However, with her current rumored relationship with Travis Kelce, her dating life is taking a slight turn. Kelce inspired by Swifties in August, made a friendship bracelet and engraved his contact information onto it. He then joined the Eras Tour in the hopes of finally meeting Swift in person. He was quick to confess on the New Heights podcast that, "I wanted to give Taylor Swift [a bracelet] with my number on it. I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings so I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Kelce said that he invited Swift to one of his football games after the unsuccessful effort made news. Interestingly, Swift wasted no time taking up Kelce on his offer, and she supported her favorite player in a box during his home game on September 24 against the Chicago Bears alongside Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.

we are living in a world where travis kelce gets a TD and the camera pans to taylor swift screaming lets fucking go . pic.twitter.com/fi3LiAUZ4B — ella 🫧 (@nhlella) September 24, 2023

On Sunday, the pop diva stepped out to cheer on Kelce from a suite at the Chiefs home game, sporting a red sweatshirt, per The Mirror UK. Kelce's mom, Donna, was also in attendance. Fans went wild when they saw Swift and Kelce leave Arrowhead Stadium in a convertible shortly after the game ended. Kelce seemed to make a tribute to the impending 1989 (Taylor's Version) by donning the 1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket ($295) and Pants ($285) from KidSuper Studios.

Also Read: Take a Look at Eight NFL Players Who Also Love Taylor Swift's Songs

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

It's been "the craziest 24 hours of my life," according to the American journalist who shared the first viral clip of Taylor Swift with her rumored new love partner. More than 15 million people have seen the four-second footage Jarret Payton posted to his X account of the pair leaving Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. After the Chiefs' 41-10 win, Payton, an employee of WGN-TV in Chicago and a former NFL player, walked out to the field to do some interviews.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Invited Sophie Turner to Her NYC Apartment for a Girls' Night Out

After he was done, he looked up and noticed Kelce and Swift among the crowd, and he knew this was his chance. Payton was stopped by a security officer, he was turning straight into the Chiefs' locker room. He said, "I pulled out my iPhone, started recording, and they walked by a second and a half later." In the clip, we see Swift casually say "hey" to Mr. Payton, who is clearly taken aback.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift and NFL Player Travis Kelce Are Moving Slow, Still in 'Super Early' Days of Romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Cozy as They Leave Arrowhead Stadium After the Kansas City Chiefs Won