Britney Spears Finally Mends Broken Bond With Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn On Set

The past month has been a family affair for Britney Spears as the pop sensation is reuniting with long-lost family members one by one. After reconciling with her mother, Lynne, post a 3-year turbulent relationship, the "Toxic" singer has now extended a hand of friendship toward her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn.

The 41-year-old singer revealed the happy news on her Instagram account. She shared a post on Tuesday, June 20, about her visit to sister Jamie "on a movie set." However, she kept mum about the details of Jamie's upcoming project. It's also unclear whether the set was related to Lynn's upcoming "Zoey 102" movie, which released its first trailer earlier on Tuesday, as reported by Daily Mail.

The tension between the Spears family has been rather public in relation to the 13-year conservatorship Britney was under. As a consequence of the conservatorship, the "Criminal" singer cornered everyone, including her mother. She repeatedly claimed that her mother and sister were equally involved in the case and their claim having no idea what she was subjected to under her conservatorship was a lie, per The Mirror. However, much of her and Jamie Lynn's relationship remained hidden.

The sister duo has been feuding over the years, especially after the "Free Britney" movement gained much traction from her fans across the globe. This also resulted in the singer's success, eventually giving her freedom from 13 years of conservatorship, removing her father's legal hold over her.

The Instagram post Britney shared didn't really show the sisters hugging or anything "conventional" reunion-like. Instead, she was onboard a boat, dancing with her husband Sam Asghari, 29, and some pals. Possibly on vacation, she hinted at the reconciliation in her post caption.

Alongside the video clip, the caption read: "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week! I've missed you guys so much! Loyal girls stay home, but it's so nice to visit family." That was all the information she gave about meeting with her estranged sister. She refrained from revealing what and where it happened.

The pop star appeared in happy spirits, smiling ear to ear and dancing in a pink bikini. The post continued, "This is me and [Sam's] first vacation in a year. I'm [so] so blessed, and I am going to play the queen of hearts now!!! Normally that's Spanish, right, mamma?

"Should I do French from now on? Latin? Portuguese or German? Nah, I don't know because I don't speak English," the caption concluded. This post surfaced after she shared the news of the reunion with her mother last month. Lynne Spears, 68, flew down to her home and surprised her. They reportedly met up in Los Angeles.

The sisters had a beautiful relationship in the early 2000s when Britney was at the pinnacle of her career, and Jamie Lynn emerged from her shadow to star on the Nickelodeon show "Zoey 101." However, their relationship turned sour post some public as well as personal reasons.

