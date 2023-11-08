'The View' Co-Hosts Support Joy Behar’s Comedy Debut But She is Snubbed by a Key Colleague

Joy Behar, one of The View's most popular co-hosts, recently debuted her comedy show, Bonkers in the Boroughs: Five Short Plays, at the New York Comedy Festival. While she had enthusiastic support from some of her View coworkers, not everyone was present to celebrate her big night.

Behar debuted her latest project, Bonkers in the Boroughs: Five Short Plays, to an eager New York audience on November 3. The show cast her as Rose, a fiery woman from Queens, New York, in one of five short plays written by Behar as part of her remarkable career progression. Behar's fellow co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sara Haines attended the event in full support of their colleague's artistic endeavor. In addition to Navarro and Haines, a group of The View crew and production team members were present to celebrate Behar's success.

Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were noticeably absent. While it may appear unusual for such a momentous occasion, a show insider revealed to The U.S. Sun, "Sunny had plans to attend Saturday's showing, and Alyssa was sick and couldn't make it." There was no explanation given for Goldberg's absence, even though she was scheduled to be off The View on that Friday as part of her contract.

Although some co-hosts were unable to attend the event in person, it was clear that their absence was not indicative of their feelings toward Behar's latest accomplishment. Despite the absence of social media posts or congratulatory messages from the missing co-hosts, Navarro, who was present at the premiere, took to Instagram to express her unwavering support. She posted a heartfelt message alongside a photo of herself, Behar, and Haines.

"@sarahaines & I and many of @theviewabc Family showed up last night to support our @joyvbehar. Joy wrote, cast, directed, and even acted in her production of 5 short plays, Bonkers in the Boroughs”. The theater was packed. It was a fun night, filled with laughter. Congratulations, Joy! You’ve worked so hard and poured your heart and soul into this. We are all so proud of you. [heart emoji]," Navarro said in the Instagram post.

The View's official Instagram page also congratulated Behar, posting the same group photo with the caption, "#TeamView representing at @JoyVBehar’s opening night of Bonkers In The Boroughs!" Navarro, Sara Haines, and the rest of The View family's solidarity extended beyond social media. Navarro and Haines, along with other members of The View team, arrived at the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center just minutes before the show's start, according to an insider who spoke with the outlet. The group took a photo together before entering the theater and later watched the show together.

Following the performance, an after-party provided Navarro and Haines with the ideal opportunity to greet Behar and express their support. Joy was eagerly embraced by her co-hosts as she changed into more casual attire, changing from her on-stage character, Rose, to a black top and pants.

