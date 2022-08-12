WWE News: Sasha Banks, Naomi's WWE Status

The wrestling world was abuzz when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE in mid-May. They were, at the time, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Both were former Women's Champions. And Banks is one of the most decorated women's stars in WWE history.

Their walking out occurred due to creative differences with former WWE head honcho Vince McMahon. With McMahon out of the picture, speculation grew as to whether Banks and Naomi would make their returns.

Soon after, that speculation seemed to become a reality. News broke that the two disgruntled stars had agreed to terms with WWE on a return. The two have yet to show up on television, but we are still learning more about the reported agreement between these parties.