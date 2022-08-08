New Jersey Man Charged With Murdering Toddler Who Disappeared For 3 Years Unnoticed

A child from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, disappeared in 2019, seemingly without a trace. No one ever reported her missing.
A child from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, disappeared in 2019, seemingly without a trace. No one ever reported her missing.
Now, authorities have charged Matthew Chiles III in the murder of one of the twin daughters of his girlfriend, Monique Durham.
Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan, and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano recently announced today that Chiles has been charged with killing his girlfriend’s daughter.
In addition, the mother of the child was charged with endangering the welfare of a child as well.
The Division of Child Protection of Permanency contacted the Edison Police Department on July 26 to do a welfare check on Durham’s twin daughters, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Authorities determined that one of the sisters was missing — and that friends and family had not seen her since 2019. Investigators believe that Chiles killed the young girl, who the police did not name.
“As a result of communicating with the twins’ mother, Ms. Durham, local law enforcement referred the matter to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and a joint investigation was commenced,” authorities said. “As a result of that joint investigation, it was determined that one of the 5-year-old girls was missing. It was further determined that no family or friends had seen the child since 2019. As the investigation continued, it was determined that Monique Durham’s boyfriend, Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy, engaged in conduct resulting in the missing child’s death in 2019, and illegally disposed of the child’s remains. This conduct engaged in by Mr. Chiles occurred in the City of Perth Amboy.”
Chiles has been charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of second-degree desecration of human remains, and one count of first-degree murder.
Durham has been charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third-degree theft. Durham and Chiles are currently being housed at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing, authorities said.
Sources told Eyewitness News that the toddler's remains were found last month in the basement of Chiles's Perth Amboy home.
A woman who shares a child with Chiles told Eyewitness News she had noticed the second daughter's absence and inquired about where she could have gone. She said Durham told her the girl was being taken care of by a family member of hers.
"I actually called her once and I asked her, like where's your other daughter and she basically told me like, she's with a family member and why was I concerned about it and that was none of my concern," the woman told the news station.
The suspect's son said he never stopped asking about his step-sister to their father and the child's mother, but they didn't give a straight answer.
"He would say that she's adopted, but Monique would get mad at me...she just had a nasty attitude because I asked her where was she," the mother of the suspect's son said. "She was very upset and I don't know why."
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-442-4400, Edison Police Department at 732-248-7400, or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.