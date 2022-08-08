New Jersey Man Charged With Murdering Toddler Who Disappeared For 3 Years Unnoticed

A woman who shares a child with Chiles told Eyewitness News she had noticed the second daughter's absence and inquired about where she could have gone. She said Durham told her the girl was being taken care of by a family member of hers.

"I actually called her once and I asked her, like where's your other daughter and she basically told me like, she's with a family member and why was I concerned about it and that was none of my concern," the woman told the news station.

The suspect's son said he never stopped asking about his step-sister to their father and the child's mother, but they didn't give a straight answer.

"He would say that she's adopted, but Monique would get mad at me...she just had a nasty attitude because I asked her where was she," the mother of the suspect's son said. "She was very upset and I don't know why."

