Hailee Steinfeld Is Pitch Perfect In Bikini Top

Hailee Steinfeld is poised, pitch-perfect, and primed for her close-up! Bringing sass, charisma, and moxie to her projects, the movie star has gained a huge following in Hollywood, first gaining attention in the Oscar-nominated film True Grit.

As one of the youngest nominees ever, big things were expected of her at the time, and sure enough, she has delivered big time! She followed up that movie with other blockbusters, including the Pitch Perfect series from 2015 to 2017 and The Edge of Seventeen in 2016, portraying the character of Nadine Franklin.

And then the singing bug hit her, resulting in Haille signing a record deal and releasing a popular album demonstrating that she is a true all-around performer. Now established in the industry as a bonafide multi-talent, Hailee has nothing left to prove! She simply wants to expand her repertoire and earn all her flowers!

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.