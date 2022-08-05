Couple Arrested In 2010 Murder Of 19-Year-Old

Several days later, Clerici's body was found by a woman walking in a culvert east of Augusta in Butler County. His car was found in June 2010 in Wichita.

His shoes remained clean, prompting investigators to believe he was killed elsewhere before his body was dropped, The Wichita Eagle reported at the time. His wallet was also still in his pocket, ruling out a robbery-gone-wrong as a motive for the killing.

His girlfriend, Shauna McKee, took over posting from his Facebook page following his murder. In one post, she wrote, "I miss you, Luis.. So much! My life hasn't gone back to normal, at all since you left this earth. Over four months and no idea who has done this to you. Come on guys, we needa get the people that did this..!"