Georgia Daycare Workers Wanted After Video Shows Abuse To Toddler

Parent Krystin Collier said her 3-year-old son came home with a swollen jaw and was visibly upset on July 6.

Collier confronted the teachers and requested the video from the daycare after seeing the worrisome injuries on her son. After seeing the footage herself, he also pulled her son from the daycare and called the police.

When she was able to see the video, she told WSB-TV that what she saw turned her stomach and she could hardly believe the staff she trusted with her child would treat him in such a disgusting manner.

“I’m very disgusted, very disappointed, because this is a church day care,” Collier said. “I trusted these people with my child.”