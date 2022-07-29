Woman Shoots Husband Accused Of Molesting Children At Her Daycare

Shanteari Weems is being held in the D.C. jail, charged with assault with intent to kill her husband and several handgun offenses. She has pleaded not guilty in D.C. Superior Court.

One of her lawyers, Tony N. Garcia, said in an interview that Shanteari Weems shot her husband in self-defense after her husband started to come at her during the argument inside the hotel room.

He did not say whether she was the one to notify police of what may have been happening to children in her care, but only that she had learned of the allegations from the parents of the young children. She had then met him at the hotel to discuss the situation, and that's when things eventually turned violent.

Garcia said James Weems assisted his wife at the day-care center, in the Owings Mills area of Baltimore County, and also did private security work, including serving as a bodyguard.