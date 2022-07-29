Salma Hayek Lays Out In A Hammock In A Sexy Swimsuit

As a child, Salma dreamt of conquering balance beams instead of stages, and so began teaching herself the sport when she was only 9 years of age, even begging her father to take her to a summer program in Mexico City as a child. She states:

"I was there two months and I was so focused and so good. At that age, I got drafted for the Olympic team. However, that would mean that I would have to be in a boarding school, six hours a day of gymnastics and they do the studies. And I would have to be away from my family because it's in Mexico City, and my father said no."

This was when her father put his foot down and insisted that Salma return back to their family home, ending her dreams of Olympic stardom. But soon, Salma found a new passion that resonated within her.