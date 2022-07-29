Salma Hayek Lays Out In A Hammock In A Sexy Swimsuit

There is one superstar that knows the fine art of rest and relaxation and it is none other than Salma Hayek, who at 55 years of age continues to impress audiences worldwide with her killer combination of looks and talent. A celebrity for more than half of her life, she has an impressive resume in her native Mexico and in the States, where she has worked as an actress, producer, and director. Aside from her incredible talents on screen and behind the scenes, she is also a recognized style icon, giving red carpet seasons the sensational vibe they need every year.
Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.