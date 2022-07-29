Kelsea Ballerini Flaunts Her Curves At The Beach

Kelsea Ballerini loves to show off her curves in bikini
Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini is one celebrity who enjoys showing off her incredible body in bikinis. The singer has shared several Instagram photos that showed her flaunting her assets in sultry two-pieces. One can agree that the beautiful songstress doesn't need a second invitation to show off her curves and beautiful skin.

On April 17, 2022, Kelsea shared some stunning pictures of herself in a swimsuit while enjoying the sun.

The pictures left many of her fans drooling and gushing over her. Find out why below.

Happy Beachy Day

Kelsea's post featured three pictures. In the first photo, the 28-year-old singer looked gorgeous as she donned a grey two-piece bikini that displayed her toned abs and long, gorgeous legs. Kelsea stood, holding a glass of wine with one hand while resting the other on her hips.

The swimsuit queen accessorized her lovely look with a face cap and two pieces of beaded neck chain and earrings.

Kelsea's Face Card

Kelsea Ballerini in a red dress blowing kisses
The second picture was an up-close selfie photo of the Peter Pan crooner. The image gave a closer view of her subtle make-up and pretty accessories. She smiled mildly as she focused on the camera. 

Once again, Kelsea displayed her sculpted physique and toned legs in the last snapshot. She posed with her hands on her bikini bottom. The blue skies served as a perfect backdrop for the photo. 

Kelsea kept the post's caption short and simple, writing, "not coachella."

Living The Beach Life 

Kelsea Ballerini loves to sing and slay
Kelsea's photos were very stunning. Thus, it wasn't surprising that many of her 2.9 million Instagram followers flooded the post's comment section with complimentary remarks and likes.

"Sizzling! Living the beach life," commented one fan. 

Another fan wrote, "Absolutely fantastic! Your beautiful smile sure complements your gorgeous outfit."

"Thanks for sharing these cute pictures. I totally loved sliding through my phone viewing them," a third fan added. 

Kelsea Stuns In Bright Yellow Swimsuit

The country singer enjoys dressing beautifully in vibrant swimsuits, especially on special occasions.

Kelsea posted multiple pictures of herself having fun in the sun on her birthday last year while wearing a two-piece yellow bikini.

Additionally, she shared some videos, one of which showed her husband Morgan Evans escorting her to a boat filled with friends waiting to surprise her.

Kelsea's fans joined in her birthday celebration through her post's comment section. They took turns wishing her a happy birthday and complimenting her beauty.

The blonde beauty enjoys stunning in vibrant bikinis and will be sharing more bikini photos soon.

