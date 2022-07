Oftentimes, when teams are elite at the plate, there are weaknesses elsewhere. For the New York Yankees, that doesn't look to be the case.

The Bronx Bombers hold the best record in baseball. They hold an 11.5-game lead atop the American League East. The Bombers lead Major League Baseball in runs (592) and home runs (167).

And yet, according to ESPN's Buster Olney, their secret weapon isn't their dynamic attack at the plate. It's what they do on the base paths that make them truly lethal.