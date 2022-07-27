Following further investigation, Rojas was taken into custody on July 22, 2022, in Dallas and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Jail records show Rojas was held on a $750,000 bond. It is unclear if Rojas has a criminal record or what the possible motive for the murder could have been. It is not clear if Rojas even knew Mary Hague Kelly.

Recently, cases across the country have been solved as police continue to submit DNA from old cases in hopes of finally finding closure and determining what happened to victims.

The U.S. Department of Justice now even offers the Prosecuting Cold Cases Using DNA Program, which provides funds to prosecute violent crime cold cases. The funding allows police departments to take new, closer looks at old cases that have gone unsolved, something for decades, even though detectives obtained DNA at the time and still have it available for testing.

Since it often takes the work of specialized labs, retesting can be expensive and a large burden for small police departments that struggle with the time and resources needed to fully investigate a cold case. The fund helps decrease the number of unresolved violent crime cold cases.