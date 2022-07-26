Paris Hilton Is Living It Up In A Bikini

Paris Hilton
She has been a fixture on the Hollywood scene since before she could even speak, and Paris Hilton has absolutely no signs of going anywhere else as she is here to stay! As one of the world’s biggest reality stars and now a major mogul in her own right, Paris has taken the Hilton name and taken it into new avenues. She may have been born with a famous name and wealth attached to it, but she has gone far and above what anyone thought she could ever do! As a multi-hyphenate that is on her way to becoming a billionaire, Paris understands how to play the game and that is why she continues to win and win big.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Paris Is Slaying Summer In Gingham Two-Piece Swimsuit

Hilton's social media following is massive, and on Instagram alone, she boasts more than 19.7 million followers. Her fans clamor there to get the latest on all things Paris from her latest fashion releases to DJ sets, television appearances, and more. In a recent post, she made her followers wild in a black and white gingham two-piece swimsuit as she posed in the desert. Paris loved a hashtag like the rest of her fans and added a #sliving to the post and her fans ate it up. What else is Paris known for may shock some and there are a lot of things they may not be aware of from the world’s most famous heiress!

Paris’ Inheritance Was Meager By Today’s Standards

There is always a ton of hoopla about Paris having a famous last name and growing up in the lap of extreme luxury, but unlike many rich kids, Paris’ haul was not as large as many have contended. In fact, she only inherited $5 million through her famous last name, and growing up, her family lived in various Hilton hotels instead of huge mansions. Her overall wealth these days is through working hard for her money through a slew of ventures that include perfumes, DJ sets, stores, beach clubs, and television appearances.

Fans Should Know She Stayed In Character During ‘The Simple Life’

Paris was in on the joke from day one and rode her character all the way to the bank portraying herself on the hit reality show exactly how she knew people would receive her – as a vapid, spoiled heiress with nothing but boys and fun on the brain. She stated in the past: "When I was developing the character, I just was like, 'This is your voice for the show, do it all the time. I think if you're actually like that in real life, it's, like, beyond. But if you're in on the joke, you know what you're doing, you're aware of it, and you're doing it purposefully, I think it's actually smart."

Paris Has Big Shoes To Fill!

That’s because the superstar DJ and mogul wears a size 11 shoe! With her height, it should not come as such a big surprise, but this is one part of her body that Paris hates, claiming: "Okay, I admit it—I desperately hate one thing about my body: I have size 11 feet. Forget ever seeing me in ballet slippers or tennis shoes; I’d look like I was wearing canoes."

