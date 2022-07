Irish fans were excited to have the Bravo show's cast members in their country. The cast members made their visit worthwhile as they were sighted filming scenes at Dublin hotspot Cafe En Seine on Dawson Street. Thus, it was easy for fans to spot them. Many of such fans reacted to the fan page's posts showing the ladies' activities.

In one of the posts captioned, "The #RHONJ cast walking around Dublin after dinner," the women were seen exploring the streets of Dublin.

Fans took to the comment section to share how happy they felt seeing the cast members together.

"I love seeing Merge and Teresa getting along," wrote one fan.

"This will be a season we all waited for," another fan commented.

"The ladies all looked great. Can't wait to see this," said another.