NFL News: 49ers Look Ready To Move On From Jimmy Garoppolo

Time is a funny thing. There are moments when time can feel like it is standing still. And there are others where it feels as if time is running out.

For Jimmy Garoppolo, time began running out on his San Francisco 49ers career when the team traded into the 3rd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. When the team selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, his days in the Bay Area were officially numbered.

If the team's stance on Lance or Garoppolo was in any doubt, an interaction ESPN reporter Dianna Russini shared on 'Get Up' this week will put those doubts to rest.