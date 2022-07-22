Billy Mansfield Jr. - The Jane Doe Serial Killer

Sky News names Colin Pitchfork of Leicestershire as the first person convicted based on DNA evidence in 1988 for murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in 1983 and 1986. As DNA helps to convict killers and identify the deceased, it's also a godsend for the innocent.

The Innocentproject.org: In 1992, Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld started the Innocence Project as a legal clinic at Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. The idea was simple: if DNA technology could prove people guilty of crimes, it could also prove that people who had been wrongfully convicted were innocent.

Scheck and Neufeld probably had no idea how profound of an effect DNA would have on our culture and society when they were focused on the wrongfully convicted.

“Using DNA evidence from this investigation, "Snapshot DNA Phenotyping" produced trait predictions for the associated victim. Individual predictions were made for the victim’s ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, and face shape,” the Hernando Sheriff’s Office said.

But, could DNA ever have the capability to help prevent the creation of future violators?