Billy Mansfield Jr. - The Jane Doe Serial Killer

"Jane Doe" is someone's daughter. She could be a sister, mother, or best friend. The "Jane Doe" only carries baffling clues, sometimes put together like a puzzle by forensic experts. "Jane" is a riddle. She may have clothes that indicate the time and place she's from, or hopefully, her picture is noticed in faded news articles or rushed television segments. But, what is certain is that she is a mystery and is desperately seeking an identity.
In 1980, Theresa Fillingim disappeared and was renamed "Jane Doe" by authorities, and serial killer Billy Mansfield Jr. was responsible for the name change. With all the technology, new wisdom, and constant probing, it took the police over four decades to identify Fillingim because occasionally, the spirit of "Jane Doe" is as dogged as the investigators attempting to name her.