Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Bod In Bahia

Close up of Candice Swanepoel
chisom

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel blessed her millions of Instagram followers with new pictures of herself in a bikini enjoying a sunny Bahia day. The mother of two called the Brazilian state her greatest love as she toured the tropical region.

Recently, she revealed her partnership with indigenous workers from the tropical region on the latest collection of her Tropic of C swimwear line. It's a pleasure and point of pride for Swanepoel that her business empowers women and gives them earning power without taking too much of their parenting time.

A Casual Beach Day In Brazil

Candice Swanepoel in off shoulder shirt
Swanepoel flaunted her non-existent belly in a skimpy red triangle bikini top and floral green wrap skirt covering her string bottoms. Despite not being fully visible, the strings on the bottom peeked from the side of the wrapped skirt. She paired her casual look with her blonde hair worn down, multilayered necklaces, and a carry-on shoulder bag.

In the final slide, Swanepoel made a video of herself lying in a printed yellow and orange cover-up kaftan with her orange bikini top peeking beneath.

A Sophisticated Style

One of Swanepoel's most interesting features is her ability to morph into any personality she wills. The model switched up her look for a high-fashion vacation aesthetic and looked the part in a triangle printed top worn underneath an unbuttoned black short-sleeve shirt.

She matched the jacket with black loose-fitting pants and topped it off with a knitted/woven elephant hand purse. Instead of letting her hair down and carefree, the model wrapped it into a messy bun showing that she's relaxed.

Modeling Her Innovative Pieces

Swanepoel added a mismatched checkered two-piece to her new collection. It consisted of shorts and a cropped bustier top which framed her slender figure while she covered her long, loose, blonde hair with a plain-colored red bucket hat.

Since releasing Tropic of C, the swimwear brand has released multiple designs including new colors and fashion trends. Her latest collaboration with Alo Yoga brand saw the introduction of handmade crochet pieces made with love.

A Celebration Of Life

The Tropic of C summer collection so far has been innovative and beautiful much like its Creative Director and founder, Swanepoel. She fused it with classic designs as well as current trends ensuring there's something for everyone.

Her latest trip to Brazil was for a wedding celebration as she watched her friends, Joakim Noah and Lais Robeiro get hitched.

