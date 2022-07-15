Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Bod In Bahia

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel blessed her millions of Instagram followers with new pictures of herself in a bikini enjoying a sunny Bahia day. The mother of two called the Brazilian state her greatest love as she toured the tropical region.

Recently, she revealed her partnership with indigenous workers from the tropical region on the latest collection of her Tropic of C swimwear line. It's a pleasure and point of pride for Swanepoel that her business empowers women and gives them earning power without taking too much of their parenting time.

