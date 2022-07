In a recent interview with DC&RC, Poirier talks about his confrontation with Chandler during UFC 276.

"Look, Daniel, I knew somewhere this was gonna come up. The thing with me now — and my wife — we've spoke about it," Poirier said of his altercation with Chandler. "I'm not tweeting nothing negative towards nobody, in interviews, online, nothing. If I have something to say, I'm gonna say it when the person's present. And that's what you saw right there. I had something to say to him, and I got it off my chest, told him what I felt about him, and that's it. If he ain't here to defend himself or for me to speak in front of him, we don't need to talk about it."