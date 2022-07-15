Man Allegedly Impregnated 10-Year-Old Who Left Ohio To Get An Abortion

Fuentes was arraigned in court this week. During the hearing, Det. Jeffrey Huhn testified that

Columbus police were notified of the girl's pregnancy through a Franklin County Children Services referral. The girl's mother notified the agency on June 22.

On June 30, Huhn said the girl underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis. Biological evidence from that abortion was kept for testing, which officials say could be used to prove Fuentes raped the child.