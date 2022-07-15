Man Allegedly Impregnated 10-Year-Old Who Left Ohio To Get An Abortion

A Columbus man has been charged with raping and impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl whose family brought her to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio outlawed abortion following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Gershon Fuentes Is Charged With Raping A Young Girl In Ohio, Leading To A Pregnancy
Gershon Fuentes, 27, whose last known address was an apartment on Columbus' Northwest Side, was arrested this week after police say he admitted to raping the young girl at least two times. He has been charged with rape, a felony of the first degree in Ohio.
The Girl Traveled To Indiana To Obtain An Abortion Due To Ohio Outlawing The Procedure
Fuentes was arraigned in court this week. During the hearing, Det. Jeffrey Huhn testified that
Columbus police were notified of the girl's pregnancy through a Franklin County Children Services referral. The girl's mother notified the agency on June 22.
On June 30, Huhn said the girl underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis. Biological evidence from that abortion was kept for testing, which officials say could be used to prove Fuentes raped the child.
Gershon Fuentes Remains Held Behind Bars On $2 Million Bail
Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Ebner said a high bond was necessary due to Fuentes being a possible flight risk and for the safety of the child involved.
Ebner set a $2 million bond for Fuentes, who is being held in the Franklin County jail. Officials said he is believed to be an undocumented immigrant.
The Case Has Gained National Attention As The Abortion Debate Rages On
The disturbing case has gained national attention as both sides of the abortion debate grapple with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Indianapolis Star first reported earlier this month that a 10-year-old rape victim traveled from Ohio to Indiana for abortion services after most abortions became illegal in her home state. The newspaper cited Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician who provides abortion services.
The story went viral and even gained the attention of President Joe Biden, who mentioned the child in a recent press conference.
"Imagine being that little girl," he said. "I'm serious. Just imagine being that little girl."
But some abortion opponents criticized the story as unproven. Many have since acknowledged that the case is, in fact, authentic, including the girl was forced to travel to another state to terminate the pregnancy.