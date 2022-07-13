Carrie Underwood Shares Her Fitness Tips And Favorite Smoothie Recipe

With so many things keeping her busy, it’s amazing Carrie Underwood finds the time to work out regularly. In an interview with Shape in December 2021, the 39-year-old country music star said, “My current fitness plan is working in working out whenever I can. We have so much going on right now. I have two children that are extremely active and busy, and I'm also prepping for a lot of different things at the moment: the holidays, rehearsals for my upcoming Las Vegas residency, etc. So, I do the best I can to take care of myself in the midst of all of that.”

What does her fitness routine look like amid her hectic schedule? Read on.