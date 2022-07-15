Family Of Missing Woman Say Ex-Boyfriend Left Directions To Her Remains

Gabe’s parents said they were told by police that a friend of Jones came forward and said that Jones indicated he was thinking about killing Alexis and wanted advice on the best place to hide a body.

Investigators said Jones and his friend decided that “the best place to dispose of a body would be by placing it in a septic tank or burying the body in a forest area.”

The Amador County Search and Rescue along with hundreds of volunteers have searched the areas around where the notes indicate she may be hidden.

“The only other area that needs to be searched is the forest area. And it’s too difficult to do for the nonprofessionals,” Gwyn, the father of Gabe, told KTVU. “It’s really tough. There’s poison oak, there’s snakes, there’s a bunch of stuff, it’s really dangerous.”