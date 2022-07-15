Family Of Missing Woman Say Ex-Boyfriend Left Directions To Her Remains

Alexis Gabe
Facebook | Help Bring Home Alexis Gabe

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

The parents of a missing 27-year-old woman say that handwritten notes left behind by her by an ex-boyfriend, who is dead, may lead to where he dumped her body.

Alexis Gabe disappeared earlier this year. The prime suspect in the case is her ex-boyfriend

Marshall Curtis Jones.

Police Say Alexis Gabe's Ex-Boyfriend Left Notes Of Where He Dumped Her Body

Alexis Gabe
Facebook | Help Bring Home Alexis Gabe

The police believe that Jones wrote directions to where he disposed of Gabe’s body in Pioneer, a rural area east of Sacramento, California.

The notes were reportedly found in a garbage bin at Jones’ sister’s house. Police say the notes included specific directions, time estimates and landmarks that led to the Sierra foothills in Amador County.

A Friend Say Gabe's Ex-Boyfriend Had Plans To Kill Her And Dump Her Body

Alexis Gabe
Facebook | Help Bring Home Alexis Gabe

Gabe’s parents said they were told by police that a friend of Jones came forward and said that Jones indicated he was thinking about killing Alexis and wanted advice on the best place to hide a body.

Investigators said Jones and his friend decided that “the best place to dispose of a body would be by placing it in a septic tank or burying the body in a forest area.”

The Amador County Search and Rescue along with hundreds of volunteers have searched the areas around where the notes indicate she may be hidden.

“The only other area that needs to be searched is the forest area. And it’s too difficult to do for the nonprofessionals,” Gwyn, the father of Gabe, told KTVU. “It’s really tough. There’s poison oak, there’s snakes, there’s a bunch of stuff, it’s really dangerous.”

Gabe Went Missing From California On Jan. 26, 2022

A missing poster for Alexis Gabe
Facebook | Help Bring Home Alexis Gabe

Gabe was last seen wearing a white tank top, black jeans, and green and white Jordans on Jan. 26 in the city of Antioch, California.

Her car was found abandoned with doors open and the key still in the ignition, according to the police. She is 5-foot-7 and weighs 170 pounds.

Police Shot And Killed Her Ex-Boyfriend In An Arrest Attempt In June

Alexis Gabe
Facebook | Help Bring Home Alexis Gabe

Police shot and killed Jones in Kent, Washington, during an arrest attempt on June 1. Police say he charged at officers with a knife inside an apartment complex.

Anyone with information on Gabe’s homicide case is urged to contact the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060 or call the Alexis Gabe tip line at 925-625-7009. A $100,000 reward will be offered to anyone with information leading to Gabe’s whereabouts or recovery.

