How 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Is Moving On Amid Messy Split From Lenny

Lisa Hochstein is moving on from her troubled split from estranged husband Lenny Hochstein, a well-known plastic surgeon in Miami, and she's doing so in style -- and with her Real Housewives of Miami cast mates at her side.
"You can’t control the sea but you can learn to ride the waves," Lisa Hochstein, 39, wrote in the caption of a July 11 post on her Instagram page, which featured the Real Housewives of Miami cast member walking on a balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
And while Lisa didn't say anything about her ongoing divorce from Lenny, 55, in her post, she certainly could have been referencing it, as she seemed to be doing days prior in a separate post, which mentioned her "new life."
'RHOM' Cast Member Lisa Hochstein Is Walking Into Her 'New Life'
According to a report shared by Bravo's Style & Living in late June, Lisa shared a post on her Instagram Story in which she was seen telling her fans and followers she was "walking into [her] new life."
In the post, Lisa was seen walking in a short, white strapless dress as she held a small tan purse and wore high-heeled shoes.
As Real Housewives of Miami fans may have seen in recent weeks, Lisa's co-stars have remained at her side with frequent outings that have been arranged not only in honor of production on the series.
Lisa Hochstein Was 'Blindsided' By Lenny's Announcement In May
In May, after Lenny was seen with a mystery woman, sparking rumors of a split, he released an official statement to Page Six in regard to his plans for divorce -- and his new romance with model Katharina Mazepa, 26.
“Lisa and I are getting divorced,” he said at the time. "This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”
He said that his relationship with Katharina didn't begin "until after the decision was made to get divorced.”
'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Slammed Lenny's Unexpected Announcement As 'Reckless'
In response to Lenny's announcement, Lisa said, via a rep, "With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation."
A premiere date has not yet been set for The Real Housewives of Miami season five.