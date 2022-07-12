'I Am Sorry': 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty In Wire Fraud Case

The Bravolebrity changed her previous not guilty plea when she appeared in front of US District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan federal Court during a surprise hearing. The RHOSLC star pleaded guilty to count one of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, so the US attorney agreed to drop count two of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Page Six reports that Stein made it clear to Shah to understand the change and that she faced a maximum penalty which included 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Her plea agreement only called for 11 to 14 years behind bars and restitution of up to $9.5 million. Before the one count was dropped, the 48-year-old had faced 50 years in prison and was to go to trial on July 18th. Shah's sentencing has now been scheduled for November 28.