'I Am Sorry': 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty In Wire Fraud Case

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleaded guilty in her ongoing federal fraud case.  This was according to court documents obtained recently. Shah was previously arrested in March 2021 and charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud ad money laundering.

Shah Pleads Guilty

The Bravolebrity changed her previous not guilty plea when she appeared in front of US District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan federal Court during a surprise hearing. The RHOSLC star pleaded guilty to count one of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, so the US attorney agreed to drop count two of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Page Six reports that Stein made it clear to Shah to understand the change and that she faced a maximum penalty which included 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Her plea agreement only called for 11 to 14 years behind bars and restitution of up to $9.5 million. Before the one count was dropped, the 48-year-old had faced 50 years in prison and was to go to trial on July 18th. Shah's sentencing has now been scheduled for November 28. 

Change In Plea

The reality TV star previously denied the charges but later apologized and admitted to being guilty in court on Monday. According to Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press, Shah stated she did "Wire fraud, offering services with little or no value. We used interstate telephones and emails."

She also apologized, "I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am sorry," and admitted everything was "wrong and illegal." Official documents regarding the change in the plea are yet to be released. The Bravo star is yet to address her new change in plea on social media. 

She Has Continued Filming 'RHOSLC'

Shah became a full-time cast member of the show in November 2020. After she pleaded guilty, People confirmed that the Bravo star will continue on the show and would be among the casts in the upcoming Season 3 of RHOSLC. A source informed (people.com) that Jen had supportive friends, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay, who were by her side through the legal troubles.

The source further explained the case was "a very big part of Jen's story," and "Producers don't want us to stop following it now." Season 2 of Shah's storyline focused on the allegation and arrest of her and her assistant Stuart Smith in 2021. They both pleaded not guilty at first but Smith later pleaded guilty. 

Shah Reportedly Took Full Responsibility

Priya Chaudhry, Shah's attorney explained her client was a good woman, and "she accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed." The lawyer also explained Jen was sorry for disappointing her family, children, husband, and all of her supporters. She stated, "Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family." 

