American singer and actress Jessica Simpson has been a fashion icon for a long time. She always served stunning and captivating looks on Instagram with her 6.1 million followers. The actress shared some pictures celebrating her 42nd birthday looking gorgeous as always.
Jessica Simpson Stuns In Birthday Cut-Out Dress
Jessica Simpson Is Aging With Grace
The fashion designer took to Instagram to share her stunning 42nd birthday look. She donned a black cut-out dress with strappy stilettos. She paired the outfit with black open-toed heels and golden accessories while styling her wavy blond hair to fall by the side of her face. Jessica, whose array of classy looks inspires fans, looked as gorgeous as ever giving a cross-leg pose while basking in the glowing moon. A lot of fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday and celebrate her new radiating age.
Captivating Glow
The business mogul is ever ready to sizzle Instagram with phenomenal images. In one of her many uploads, the mother-of-three rocked a gorgeous leopard print midi-dress. The body-hugging dress highlighted her trim figure and slim waistline. She paired her outfit with a gold necklace, bracelets, and gold heels which accentuated her toned legs.
The Where You Are singer glowed in the entryway of her house as she gave a sexy standing pose with both arms on her slim waist. Fans commented on her stunning look. A fan wrote "You look amazing" adding a ton of fire emojis and another wrote, "Sublime".
Love Letter To Self
The author, who once dealt with weight-loss struggles, wrote a powerful caption along with her 42nd birthday picture dedicated to herself. She began the caption with, "Oh Lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin' into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart". The Open Book author continued
"I am very proud of my faith, resilience, and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn't happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes to remain inside of DETERMINE PATIENCE."
The fashion pro concluded the inspirational letter with," I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. OK ✨42✨ time to Rock 'n' Roll,".
Birthday Festivities With Family
The Employee of the Month actress shared a couple of pictures with friends and family, including Eric Johnson, her husband, and her parents. According to People, the birthday festivities continued the next day as she revealed a box of donuts she received from Blinkies Donuts spelling out "HBD Mom".
She also shared the special makeshift robot costume her 9-year-old son, Ace, made for her out of cardboard and packaging foam with a note on the front: "Best mom ever in the world. I love you so much". Jessica also shares two children, Maxwell 10, and Birdie Mae, 3 with Johnson.