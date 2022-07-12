Jessica Simpson Stuns In Birthday Cut-Out Dress

The business mogul is ever ready to sizzle Instagram with phenomenal images. In one of her many uploads, the mother-of-three rocked a gorgeous leopard print midi-dress. The body-hugging dress highlighted her trim figure and slim waistline. She paired her outfit with a gold necklace, bracelets, and gold heels which accentuated her toned legs.

The Where You Are singer glowed in the entryway of her house as she gave a sexy standing pose with both arms on her slim waist. Fans commented on her stunning look. A fan wrote "You look amazing" adding a ton of fire emojis and another wrote, "Sublime".