On July 22, 2001, 28-year-old Marilyn Renee Nicole "Niqui" McCown had been running errands the day before her wedding. After picking up some beauty supplies, she had planned to run to the laundromat. However, the bride-to-be vanished, and her disappearance would leave her family searching for answers more than 20 years later.
Investigators Still Searching For Answers About Niqui McCown's 2001 Disappearance
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Eric Gordon & Kenyon Martin Jr. For Three Players & Future 1st-Rounder
Day Of Disappearance
On that summer afternoon, McCown was adhering to her regular Sunday routine. According to her sister, Tammie Hughes, she came over every week as she waited for her laundry due to the fact that the laundromat was right down the street. Even though this was a very familiar schedule to McCown and her family, the events on that day raised unusual concern.
As stated by Hughes, her sister had mentioned that several men at the laundromat wouldn't leave her alone. Ultimately, she decided to pick up her clothes and dry them at her mother's house to avoid further interaction with them. Despite the concrete plan, McCown disappeared after leaving her family's residence that day.
Concern Grows
While McCown's disappearance was not initially noticed by her family, the passage of time signified something was amiss. When she hadn't arrived back at her sister's home by 5:30 that evening, her fiancé, Bobby Webster, tried to call her but was unable to get a response. Later, when she failed to pick up her 9-year-old daughter, her family knew something was wrong.
After making a series of calls, they could still not obtain any answers about McCown's whereabouts. Then, after locating her purse and I.D. at her apartment, the family decided to alert law enforcement about her disappearance. But, once they arrived, they were told they had to wait 72 hours as McCown was an adult.
After failing to show up for work at the local correction facility on Monday morning, officials began looking into what could have happened that summer afternoon.
Investigation Is Opened
Once police began looking for leads, they were able to confirm that there were, in fact, two men who had been interacting with McCown that day. However, they could not link anything regarding her disappearance to the interaction.
They also could locate surveillance footage of McCown from a convenience store across from the laundromat, which again provided little to no information about her whereabouts.
Search Efforts Begin
After hitting various roadblocks, McCown's family decided to organize additional search parties, including her friends, family, and Webster. Despite Webster's presence at the search, those in attendance noticed he was behaving strangely, as he was more than willing to take the reins when speaking to the media and was dressed nicely.
Focus Shifts
As the days turned into weeks, Webster's behavior raised eyebrows, especially after he reportedly tried to return the wedding rings just days after McCown's disappearance. He also canceled the wedding hall and searched for information about her unspent tuition money to get a refund.
This raised red flags with investigators and prompted them to ask Webster to take a polygraph. After doing so, they confidently stated that it had shown deception.
When confronted with his behavior, Webster stated that he had only tried to get a refund so that he could buy a cell phone and offer a reward for information about her whereabouts. As for obtaining the money from the wedding venue and her tuition, he stated that that is untrue. Without any hard evidence linking Webster to a crime, police decided to pivot their investigation.
Another Clue Emerges
Three and a half months later, a suspect still hadn't been named, but police were able to locate her car. When it was discovered, it was at the apartment complex of her daughter's father, Steven Johnston. Due to the positioning of the driver's seat, police believed that she willing drove there herself, presumably to visit someone she knew.
Despite the assumption that Johnston could have been involved, he willingly provided his DNA and passed a polygraph.
New Discovery Pivots Investigation
Now that both Webster and Johnston had been cleared, police began looking at another man who could have been behind McCown's disappearance. Tommy Swint, McCown's co-worker at the correctional facility, lived in the same vicinity where her car was ultimately located.
This new development registered on the radar of law enforcement for a number of reasons, including the fact that Swint had been exhibiting strange behavior towards McCown in the months leading up to the vanishing. This included sending lingerie to her bridal shower. He also had a violent past with women. As stated by Richmond Police Det. Michelle Miller, there was "something odd" about him.
But, without concrete evidence, they couldn't question him without his consent.
Time Passes
Over the next six years, leads dried up, and the case went cold. However, the focus was brought back to Swint after it was revealed that he had become a cop. As a result, the department instructed Swint to resign or be terminated. While he did step down, he didn't do so quietly, as he opted to sue the city of Richmond and hold a press conference.
Even though the news conference was held for Swint's benefit, it ultimately worked against him. Thanks to the intense media coverage, police later received an anonymous tip that linked Swint to another missing woman, Tina Ivery.
Because Swint had been cooperating with Richmond Police, they already had his DNA, which matched blood samples from the 1991 Ivery crime scene. Before cops could arrest him, Swint took his own life
McCown's Case Two Decades Later
As for where McCown's investigation stands today, those who knew her are still hoping to find answers about what happened that July afternoon, including her daughter, Payton Lackings. Now that she is of age, she hopes to reignite interest in her mother's case to gain closure for her and her family.
Police continue to search for information that could potentially link Swint to the case.
Read other true crime stories here.