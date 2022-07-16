Investigators Still Searching For Answers About Niqui McCown's 2001 Disappearance

While McCown's disappearance was not initially noticed by her family, the passage of time signified something was amiss. When she hadn't arrived back at her sister's home by 5:30 that evening, her fiancé, Bobby Webster, tried to call her but was unable to get a response. Later, when she failed to pick up her 9-year-old daughter, her family knew something was wrong.

After making a series of calls, they could still not obtain any answers about McCown's whereabouts. Then, after locating her purse and I.D. at her apartment, the family decided to alert law enforcement about her disappearance. But, once they arrived, they were told they had to wait 72 hours as McCown was an adult.

After failing to show up for work at the local correction facility on Monday morning, officials began looking into what could have happened that summer afternoon.