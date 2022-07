There seems to be interest in the former Texas Rangers star according to Heyman. Gallo is hitting just .166 in 70 games this season. He holds a combined .163 batting average with the Yankees since last year.

According to Heyman, there are two clubs to keep an eye on as a suitor for Gallo, including Gallo's former team.

"The Padres and Rangers are thought willing to consider Gallo at some price, but obviously a much lower price than the Yankees paid a year ago," Heyman writes. "Both the Padres, whose general manager, A.J. Preller was a Rangers executive and knows Gallo well, and the Rangers could use an outfielder. The Padres are in the thick of the NL playoff race, and while Texas is only on the cusp of the AL race, it has seemed more interested in buying than selling to this point."