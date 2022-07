Larsa Pippen had a week-long celebration for her 48th birthday, from soaking up the sun in the Bahamas with her fellow housewives to going out for meals with her friends. She's also a proud mother whose first child made the NBA draft for the Lakers.

With so many good things happening in her life, Pippen had a lot to be grateful for, and she spared no expression on her Instagram.

Swipe for more pictures.