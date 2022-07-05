Miley Cyrus Stuns In Sheer Minidress

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Miley Cyrus looked stunning in a mesh dress earlier this year which gave fans yet another series of palpitations. Miley's little black dress is speaking volumes - it has now almost reached a million likes.

The Latest

Reagan Elizabeth Bregman Impresses In Baby Bump Illusion

'They Don't Tell Me Anything About My Fate': Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Unclear Future With Marvel

The Secret To Carrie Underwood's Incredible Figure

'Clearly On A Date': 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Raquel Leviss And Peter Madrigal Spotted Together

Veteran Tight Ends Packers Should Consider Signing Just In Case

Miley Cyrus Is Back In Black!

Miley Cyrus on stage singing
Shutterstock | 304693075

The 29-year-old star shared the photo to her 170 million Instagram followers dressed in a black sheer paired with black underwear, complementing it with sunglasses and boots. Miley is a pop star that is never afraid to go against the grain, and over the years she has made headlines with her penchant for posing in provocative clothes and challenging the establishment in her own singular way.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Miley’s Love Life Has Been Well-Documented

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 564025

The paparazzi and celebrity magazines have been following Miley around for years, and are constantly supplying publications with photos of the latest love in her life. The Hannah Montana actress got engaged to his longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth and married in December 2018. The duo seemed to have a good relationship until the singer recently shared insights about her marriage of eight months to Hemsworth. She describes her marriage as a "disaster”. Since divorcing from the actor, Miley has kept her private life more to herself lately, although she has been spotted dating a few musicians over the past year. Her fans are waiting for her to officially name her new paramour, but for now, details about Miley’s love life are merely hearsay.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

The Miley Workout Is Nearly Every Day!

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 564025

Committing to working out six days weekly, Miley performs pilates for 30 minutes and 2 hours performing yoga in order to keep her core taut and strong. According to her, the two exercises maintain her toned body and give her the energy boosts she needs throughout her busy schedule. Her daily exercise follows a different routine, and she loves trying new exercises like hiking, biking, squats, and bikini. The star also enjoys core-focused exercises and the results have really made an impact on not only how her body looks, but her self-esteem.

The Latest Miley Musical Release

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 673594

On April 1st, Miley released her new album to wide acclaim. This came after starring in various movies and closing her deal with NBC Universal Television. Her upcoming project is her show Miley’s New Year's Party, which will be aired for a second season (2022/2023) on NBC. Now that she has two years ushering in the New Year, there is speculation that this could become a staple for the singer and present her platform to an entirely different demographic.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.