Miley Cyrus Stuns In Sheer Minidress

The paparazzi and celebrity magazines have been following Miley around for years, and are constantly supplying publications with photos of the latest love in her life. The Hannah Montana actress got engaged to his longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth and married in December 2018. The duo seemed to have a good relationship until the singer recently shared insights about her marriage of eight months to Hemsworth. She describes her marriage as a "disaster”. Since divorcing from the actor, Miley has kept her private life more to herself lately, although she has been spotted dating a few musicians over the past year. Her fans are waiting for her to officially name her new paramour, but for now, details about Miley’s love life are merely hearsay.